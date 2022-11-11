NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Issues of Faith, Ben Hall and Pastor Harmon E. Stockdale of Kayne Avenue Baptist Church talk about the effects of urban gentrification on longstanding churches in Nashville.
Gentrification of Churches
Pastor Harmon E. Stockdale - Kayne Avenue Baptist Church
Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 19:33:42-05
