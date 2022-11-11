Watch Now
Gentrification of Churches

Pastor Harmon E. Stockdale - Kayne Avenue Baptist Church
On this episode of Issues of Faith, Ben Hall sits down with Pastor Harmon E. Stockdale of Kayne Avenue Baptist Church to talk about the effects of gentrification on longstanding churches in Nashville.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Issues of Faith, Ben Hall and Pastor Harmon E. Stockdale of Kayne Avenue Baptist Church talk about the effects of urban gentrification on longstanding churches in Nashville.

