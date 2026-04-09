NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Author Tanner Olson says his book, "Getting Through What You're Going Through," grew out of a season of frustration during the pandemic, a time of grief and heaviness of life. He and his wife struggled to start a family. Olson asked God, "Why is it like this?" That is when he felt God guiding him to transform his struggles into poetry and stories of resilience. With current phrasing and familiar cadence, his spoken word poetry tells the story relatable for those questioning if God is by their side. Olson says God is there if we let him be present. "God's grace is a free gift to all of us, so why do we fight? Why do we struggle? Why do we push back?"