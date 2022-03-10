WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Rev. Carlos Uroza from Woodbine United Methodist Church to discuss his experience being an immigrant here in Nashville and using his experience to connect with his congregation and the community on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Highlighting local pastor Rev. Carlos Uroza
How his experience help him connect with locals
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:56:25-05
