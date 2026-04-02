NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you ask Siri or Google a question — at home or at work — or when you ask ChatGPT to summarize meeting notes, you’re using artificial intelligence. While AI has become commonplace in our daily lives, many parishioners remain wary when it comes to their church using it.

Operation Andrew Group partners with local churches to bring together community helpers and members. One of its programs, United4Pastors, is led by Adam Buzard, who works with pastors in a safe, protected space where religious leaders can discuss both daily challenges and ongoing issues. One of the most debated topics is AI’s role in the Church. So, how are churches using AI?

Buzard says AI can be a game-changer for small, underfunded churches that can’t afford a creative director or a dedicated marketing budget — but he warns of bad actors. "Covid made more churches online. all of sudden they had to be content creators, putting an image out there- Streaming out services." Buzard notes that now there is plenty of opportunity for "manipulating words pastors have said."

He suggests that churches create a clear policy on using AI — "being upfront and integrous with how they are engaging with it."