How churches are utilizing the enneagram

How are churches using the enneagram to understand their congregation?
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 15:01:25-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — How are churches using the enneagram to understand their congregation? Ben Hall is joined by author Ian Morgan Cron to discuss the enneagram in relation to faith and why it matters on this episode of Issues of Faith.

