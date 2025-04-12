How do you come back from turning away from Religion?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During the pandemic people felt lost and alone. Some were "church hurt" when policies of their church shunned them. Children who went to their parent's church grew to find their viewpoints had changed. Jen Thompson said whatever the reason for leaving, it is time to "Return to Jesus". In her debut book, Jen tells of her own struggle with Christianity, feeling ostracized from her church and her journey back to faith.

