Is life from the Universe God's Plan?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As he looked up to the evening sky, Carl Sagan was humbled with the reminder of humanity's small place in a vast, ancient cosmos. He pointed out that with billions of galaxies—each holding billions of stars— it would be highly unlikely that Earth is the only place harboring life.

With the federal government releasing batches of video and documents about UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon) , many religious leaders are meeting and questioning what this means for their belief system. Phil Oliver, Associate Professor at the Department of Philosophy at Middle Tennessee State University says, "If in fact there is other life in the universe, then that would take us down a notch somehow, knocked down from our exalted position as the products of a special creation. As the Genesis account would seem to have it. "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. " The implication there is that the earth is the place where life began and if life is elsewhere that takes us down."

Oliver goes on to analyze videos and speaks to supernatural and natural beings. "It's all natural, what we call supernatural is simply what we haven't yet come to understand. And we haven't understood much of the cosmos, we have just began to study."