Issues of Faith- Growing In God's Love: A Story Bible
How hard is it to write a children’s Bible storybook? Elizabeth Caldwell with Vanderbilt Divinity School studied dozens of other storybooks before coming up with Growing in God’s Love: A Story Bible. How does she handle the story of Jonah & the Whale? Join us to find out!
Issues of Faith- Growing In God's Love: A...
How hard is it to write a children’s Bible storybook? Elizabeth Caldwell with Vanderbilt Divinity School studied dozens of other…
Does Nashville Need a Mass Transit Overhaul?
Does Nashville Need a Mass Transit Overhaul? On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jeff Eller with No Tax 4 Tracks, an group…
Inside Politics: Mayor David Briley
In the aftermath of the scandal involving Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, David Briley has emerged as Nashville's newest Mayor. His…
Score on Business: Chelle Watson, 111 Web Studio
Chelle Watson is a social media expert with an extra focus on Business to Consumer marketing. She is with 111 Web Studio, a local firm that…
Score on Business: Lucus Acosta, Foojee
Lucus Acosta is founder and CEO of Foojee. They assist small businesses with running their organizations on Apple products.
Score on Business: Christy Pruitt-Haynes
Christy Pruitt-Haynes is an expert on building high performance teams. She is a speaker, executive coach, consultant and trainer focused on…
Score on Business: Don Baham, Kraft...
Don Baham is President of Kraft Technology Group, part of the Kraft CPA family. They assist small and medium sized companies in procuring and…
Elder Care Law March 2018
Barbara Boone McGinnis joins OpenLine to give advice on taking care Elders.