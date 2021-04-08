WTVF-NASHVILLE —Retired Metro Police Chaplain, Pastor James Duke, joined Ben Hall on Issues of Faith to discuss the challenges of maintaining your faith while carrying a gun to protect the public, as well as pushing for fellow officers to pursue counseling when necessary.
Issues of Faith: How to Protect and Serve, while maintaining your faith
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 17:59:19-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.