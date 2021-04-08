Watch
Issues of Faith: How to Protect and Serve, while maintaining your faith

Retired Metro Police Chaplain, Pastor James Duke, joined Ben Hall on Issues of Faith to discuss the challenges of maintaining your faith while carrying a gun to protect the public, as well as pushing for fellow officers to pursue counseling when necessary.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 08, 2021
