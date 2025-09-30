Learning About Christian Nationalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To better understand Christian nationalism, Religious Studies Scholar Daniel Holcomb used his summer talking with peers and religious leaders to ask how politics is altering American churches. Holcomb asked, "Does Christian nationalism mean different things to different people? How can we engage with those across the political spectrum without offending or excluding them?" Holcomb tells host Ben Hall about his religious quest. He relies on his Baptist upbringing as a compass. Holcomb continues, "insisting that a faith not chosen is no faith at all."