NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Rescue Mission has provided outreach for the homeless and hungry for years, and has recently opened a Women and Children's Center. Watch the full episode to learn more.
Nashville Rescue Mission - Helping Those in Need
Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, is our guest.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 13:44:58-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.