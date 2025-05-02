NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the funeral of Pope Francis, what happens next? Host Ben Hall and guest Bishop J. Mark Spalding from the Catholic Diocese of Nashville discuss the process of selecting a new Pope. The Bishop also talks about his personal experiences with the Pope and what he is looking for in a new leader of the church. He also gives insight to how Nashville Catholics are reacting to the death of the pontiff as well as the selection of a new Pope.
Pope Francis and Conclave for his Successor
Bishop J. Mark Spalding from Catholic Diocese of Nashville is our guest.
