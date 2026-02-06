Providing Hope in Hospitals and Hospice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The adrenaline-filled stress of a hospital ER drew Calin Tamiian into a 26-year career as a hospital chaplain. Today, Fr. Tamiian serves as the System Director of Spiritual Care and Clinical Pastoral Education at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

A priest of the Byzantine tradition within the Eastern Catholic Churches, he is an integral member of the hospital’s interdisciplinary healthcare team, tending to the spiritual and emotional needs of patients. He says, "It is more intense than in parish-life. Helping with existential crisis or experience of a traumatic event."

Through the Ascension Saint Thomas Clinical Pastoral Education Program, he trains those whose life mission is to become hospital chaplains. Students in the program complete hundreds of hours of rigorous clinical training.

