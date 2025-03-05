Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Issues of Faith

Actions

Ramadan and its meaning for All

Imam Ossama Bahloul PhD is the Resident Scholar of the Islamic Center of Nashville and is our guest on Issues of Faith.
In this episode, host Ben Hall and guest Imam Ossama Bahloul PhD from the Islamic Center of Nashville discuss how Muslims celebrate Ramadam and what it means to the Islamic community in Nashville.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From sunrise to sunset, Muslims all over the world deny themselves food or water during the daylights hours for a month during Ramadan. During this time it is said that the Holy Qur'an was sent down from heaven as a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction and a means of salvation. In this episode of Issues of Faith, host Ben Hall and religious leader, Imam Ossama Bahloul, PhD and resident scholar of the Islamic Center of Nashville tackle misconceptions about the religious practices of Muslims in Tennessee and shed light onto the celebration of Ramadan.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community