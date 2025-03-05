Ramadan and its meaning for All

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From sunrise to sunset, Muslims all over the world deny themselves food or water during the daylights hours for a month during Ramadan. During this time it is said that the Holy Qur'an was sent down from heaven as a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction and a means of salvation. In this episode of Issues of Faith, host Ben Hall and religious leader, Imam Ossama Bahloul, PhD and resident scholar of the Islamic Center of Nashville tackle misconceptions about the religious practices of Muslims in Tennessee and shed light onto the celebration of Ramadan.