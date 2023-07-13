NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin Shrum joins Ben Hall on this edition of Issues of Faith to discuss the recent controversies surrounding the Southern Baptist Convention and what roles women play in the church.
Southern Baptist Convention
Kevin Shrum - Lead Pastor of Inglewood Baptist Church in Nashville - is our guest.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 15:42:33-04
