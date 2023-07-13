Watch Now
Kevin Shrum - Lead Pastor of Inglewood Baptist Church in Nashville - is our guest.
Kevin Shrum, Lead Pastor at Inglewood Baptist Church, joins Ben Hall to discuss the recent controversies in the SBC and the role women should play.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin Shrum joins Ben Hall on this edition of Issues of Faith to discuss the recent controversies surrounding the Southern Baptist Convention and what roles women play in the church.

