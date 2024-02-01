Watch Now
St. Paul's Lutheran Church & Inspiritus - Gentrifying North Nashville

Bishop Emeritus Julian Gordy and Janet Arning with Inspiritus are our guests.
We have representatives joining us to speak about gentrification in North Nashville, with the help of an old church.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 01, 2024
2024-02-01

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gentrification is greatly needed in North Nashville. A joint mission between St. Paul's Lutheran Church and non-profit Inspiritus aims to provide shelter for North Nashville residents.

