Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

State of Nashville

Where does Nashville stand in terms of attitudes towards church?
Linda Leathers and Adam Buzard from Operation Andrew discuss their findings of Nashvillians' attitude on church.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 08:43:02-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Adam Buzard and Linda Leathers from Operation Andrew delve deep into the findings of their studies regarding how Nashville feels about church.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap