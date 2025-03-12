Watch Now
Stoicism: a Philosophy of Virtue and Rationality

Nashville Stoics Organizer Ryan Driscoll is our guest.
Ryan Driscoll, Nashville Stoics Organizer joins us to explain Stoicism and how this ancient philosophy is relevant today.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ancient Greeks developed a philosophy called Stoicism: based on reasoning, self-control and virtue as a path to a good life. Host Ben Hall and Nashville Stoics Organizer Ryan Driscoll discuss the cognitive approach to life's daily problems and that we have the power to reinterpret situations and transform negative experiences into opportunities for growth. Driscoll also discusses what drew him to Stoicism and continues to learn in the Nashville Stoics group.

