NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Learn about how Pastor George T. Brooks led his congregation over the last four decades on this edition of Issues of Faith.
The Accomplished Career of Pastor George T. Brooks
George T. Brooks, who celebrated his retirement from St. James Missionary Baptist Church, is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Learn about how Pastor George T. Brooks led his congregation over the last four decades on this edition of Issues of Faith.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.