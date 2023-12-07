Watch Now
The Catholic Church Today

Bishop Spalding of the Catholic Diocese of Nashville is our guest.
Bishop Spalding of the Catholic Diocese of Nashville joins this edition of Issues of Faith to discuss the Catholic Church in modern times.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bishop J. Mark Spalding joins Issues of Faith to update viewers on the Catholic Church today and the various issues being handled, including attendance, education, and church-wide policies.

