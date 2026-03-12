The Future of Religious Broadcasting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) is the oldest Christian advocacy group in the United States. Founded in the 1940s with a focus on radio, NRB later expanded into television, and today its mission is to ensure Christian media has a strong presence in the public space.

NRB President and CEO Troy A. Miller says the organization now represents a diverse membership that includes Christian filmmakers, authors, publishers, streamers, and influencers. "We found that Gen. Z — 64% of them are already consuming some form of Christian media... so they're actually looking for the content... You have to think about where they're at and get on the platform they are at."

Miller adds, "As Christians, our whole idea is about redeeming the culture. And TikTok is part of the culture. Why don't we redeem TikTok rather than vilify it and try and pull everyone away from it?"

