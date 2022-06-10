WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Bruce Morrill, a professor from Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss the significance of traditions such as Communion in the church and how they have changed over the years on this episode of Issues of Faith.
The history of religious traditions
Looking at the evolution of the Sacrament
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:27:49-04
