Watch
NewsChannel5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

The history of religious traditions

Looking at the evolution of the Sacrament
Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Bruce Morrill, a professor from Vanderbilt, to discuss the significance of traditions such as Communion in the church and how they have changed over the years on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:27:49-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Bruce Morrill, a professor from Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss the significance of traditions such as Communion in the church and how they have changed over the years on this episode of Issues of Faith.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap