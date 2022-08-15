Watch Now
The James Lawson Institute of the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements

How does on institute help promote nonviolent social justice
Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Phillis Sheppard, Director of the James Lawson Institute of the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements, to discuss their involvement with the Vanderbilt Divinity School and why the institute is needed in the current environment of the world on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 15, 2022
