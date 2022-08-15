WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Phillis Sheppard, Director of the James Lawson Institute of the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements, to discuss their involvement with the Vanderbilt Divinity School and why the institute is needed in the current environment of the world on this episode of Issues of Faith.
The James Lawson Institute of the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements
How does on institute help promote nonviolent social justice
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 14:22:13-04
