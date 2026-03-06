NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christians recite The Lord's Prayer at church or before a meal. It is a quick prayer memorized from childhood.

Walking The Text CEO Brad Gray was reading the Sermon on the Mountain and when he got to the sentence before the Lord's Prayer, that point really stuck with him. 'He (Jesus) says, "And when you pray, this then is how you should pray.' I had a moment of "huh, I think he meant it ." That began Gray's 7 year journey exploring the depth and breadth of The Lord's Prayer. He met with Evolve Studios President Joel Edwards with the idea to go to the Middle East to film at all the places that had meaning and reference to The Lord's Prayer.

Edward agreed and they began production. "The dirt holds the stories. That is the physical place where these things happened. You don't understand the implications and the depth and profound nature of what he's saying without having the context. So you have to be there. Place is everything. Geography is everything."