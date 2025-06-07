The Meaning of Life and Could It Be Magic?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is the meaning of life? A meaningful life? How is Religion involved in what some call magic? Philosophy professor Brandon Underwood asks his students these questions in his classes. Host Ben Hall discusses the meaning of life with Underwood which brings up more questions and context. In the second half of the show, the two discuss taking magic seriously in philosophy and esoterica and how religion plays a role in ritual, prayer and religious doctrine.