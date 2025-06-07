NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is the meaning of life? A meaningful life? How is Religion involved in what some call magic? Philosophy professor Brandon Underwood asks his students these questions in his classes. Host Ben Hall discusses the meaning of life with Underwood which brings up more questions and context. In the second half of the show, the two discuss taking magic seriously in philosophy and esoterica and how religion plays a role in ritual, prayer and religious doctrine.
The Meaning of Life and Could It Be Magic?
Questions in classes Brandon Underwood, Vanderbilt University Senior lecturer of Philosophy has his students explore.
