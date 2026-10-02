The Morality Crisis and Weaponizing the Bible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can two people brought up in the same Christian religion have very different theologies? Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, the Blackest Church in Memphis, says, "They use the same terminology, but it's pretty clear that they don't see Jesus, God, Faith and religion within the same vein that I see it to a degree that's understandable because people always bring their human and lived experience into their understanding of who God is and how God Is. So for instance, there were people who worshiped their God and then went and lynched people after their worship service." Fisher says he would like to have "a conversation with any of the elected officials or faith leaders who choose to use the scriptures and the Bible and the Christian tradition in a way that so often is weaponized against the people Jesus called the least, the last and the lost or those who need clothes because they are naked, those who need food because they're hungry, those who need shelter because they're unhoused."