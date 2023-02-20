Watch Now
The Table - Pastor Dawn Bennett

Pastor Dawn has ideas on how to include everyone in the Christian faith.
Pastor Dawn Bennett from The Table in Nashville explains the importance of LGBT+ inclusivity in the Christian faith.
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Pastor Dawn Bennett of The Table in Nashville and Nashville's first LGBT+ ordained Lutheran priest, discusses why all should be included in the Christian faith, and how it's possible.

