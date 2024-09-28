Watch Now
Today! The Best Day of My Life

Pastor Kevin Riggs with Franklin Community Church is our guest.
Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs joins this edition of Issues of Faith to share a new book he co-wrote with death row inmate Kevin Burns.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pastor Kevin Riggs joins this edition to share his new book "Today! The Best Day of My Life" that he co-wrote with death row inmate Kevin Burns. The book proclaims that even in dark times, you can find joy by living in the present.

