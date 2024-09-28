NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pastor Kevin Riggs joins this edition to share his new book "Today! The Best Day of My Life" that he co-wrote with death row inmate Kevin Burns. The book proclaims that even in dark times, you can find joy by living in the present.
Today! The Best Day of My Life
Pastor Kevin Riggs with Franklin Community Church is our guest.
