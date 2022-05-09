Watch
NewsChannel5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

Understanding the Great Resignation within churches

Are pastors leaving the field?
Ben Hall is joined by Dr. James Hudnut-Beumler, a professor at the Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss how the Great Resignation has affected pastors and churches on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 15:21:44-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Dr. James Hudnut-Beumler, a professor at the Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss how the Great Resignation has affected pastors and churches on this episode of Issues of Faith.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap