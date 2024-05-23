Watch Now
What Is It Like to Be a Sister?

Sister Mara Grace, Vocation Director of Nashville Dominicans, is our guest.
What is it like to live as a Sister of the Catholic Church? What is the difference between a nun and a sister? Find out on this edition of Issues of Faith.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is it like to be a sister? What is the difference between a sister and a nun? Is the convent growing? Find out on this edition of Issues of Faith.

