What is the Religious Landscape of America?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you ask a Gen Z, Gen X, or Millenial, "What is their religious affiliation?", chances are about 30%-40% will say "none". They may say they are highly spiritual, but do not belong to a specific Christian denomination or other religion. So are the "nones" becoming the majority?

There has been a steady decline in religious affiliation of all age groups for the last 10 years. Data analysis shows the factors behind religious changes, societal and cultural shifts impacting church attendance and how political bias comes into play when choosing a church or when looking for a different religion altogether.

So how can religious institutions make changes to connect with the "nones"? Dr. Ryan P. Burge and host Ben Hall tackle these questions on this episode of Issues of Faith.

