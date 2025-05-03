NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this episode of Issues of Faith, host Ben Hall invites Sr. Minister of Woodmont Christian Church Clay Stauffer to talk about his new book, "What the World Need Now - Virtue and Character in an Age of Chaos". Stauffer identifies why we are in chaos and outlines what it will take to stop the mayhem starting with virtue and good character.
What the World Needs Now
A new book by Sr. Minister of Woodmont Christian Church Clay Stauffer.
