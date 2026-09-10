Worldwide Persecution of Christians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 388 million Christians suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith. 1 in 7 worldwide. 1 in 5 are persecuted in Africa and 2 in 5 are persecuted in Asia. 4,849 Christians were killed in 2026 worldwide. 3490 of the 4849 deaths are taking place in Nigeria—Making it the deadliest country for Christians to live. Across Nigeria Founder and CEO Brad Brandon wants to help persecuted Christians and help Muslim communities through literacy training, education, medical care, and clean drinking water to improve socioeconomic conditions. Brandon says, "The reason we do this is because they are less likely to be drawn into radicalism if they are educated and can read and write English, and read and write their own language." Brandon says most Muslims are peaceful, but the extreme radical groups in Northern Nigeria are the focus and concern.

AcrossNigeria.org