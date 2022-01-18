January 2022: The Sami Cone Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The January 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show will help you start healthy habits, set realistic goals, and discover can’t miss music and destinations. We start by defining some non-negotiables for a healthy new year before talking with one of Christian music’s rising new stars about her new single and what it’s like to perform on Winter Jam. Then I take you to Walt Disney World during their 50th Anniversary Celebration to help you discover your Disney Resort DNA. And finally, I talk with a popular podcast host on why it’s important to know why you believe what you believe.