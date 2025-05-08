Healing Rural Communities with Emily Partin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Partin, Steering Committee Co-Chair of the Littell Partin Center Project, creates small ripples every day that lead to impactful waves of change.

In communities like Tracy City, individuals like Emily are implementing holistic approaches to improving community health. Through the Littell Partin Center, the town is harnessing the power of equitable access to multifunctional spaces that preserve health, wealth, and the connectedness of community.

To support Emily and the Tracy City community, please visit the link below to contribute to the preservation of community connectedness.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bringing-old-gchs-back-to-life

This program is paid for by Millions of Conversations.