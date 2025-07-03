Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Millions of Conversations

Actions

Sharing Stories Untold with Dr. André Churchwell and Rebecca Price -Part 1

Vanderbilt University and the Nashville Public Library have partnered to create "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" to explore the unique tapestry of diversity within Nashville. By sharing the history of these communities through storytelling and regional cuisine, Samar, Dr. Churchwell, and Rebecca Price examine how this program fosters understanding of our past and inspires transformative change for the future. You can watch the "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" series on the Nashville Library's YouTube page. This program is paid for by Millions of Conversations.
Millions of Conversations: Sharing Stories Untold with Dr. André Churchwell and Rebecca Price -Part 1
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University and the Nashville Public Library have partnered to create "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" to explore the unique tapestry of diversity within Nashville. By sharing the history of these communities through storytelling and regional cuisine, Samar, Dr. Churchwell, and Rebecca Price examine how this program fosters understanding of our past and inspires transformative change for the future.

Click here to watch "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" series on YouTube.

This program is paid for by Millions of Conversations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking