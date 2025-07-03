Sharing Stories Untold with Dr. André Churchwell and Rebecca Price -Part 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University and the Nashville Public Library have partnered to create "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" to explore the unique tapestry of diversity within Nashville. By sharing the history of these communities through storytelling and regional cuisine, Samar, Dr. Churchwell, and Rebecca Price examine how this program fosters understanding of our past and inspires transformative change for the future.

Click here to watch "Then and Now: The History of Minority Communities in Nashville" series on YouTube.

This program is paid for by Millions of Conversations.