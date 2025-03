NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A groundbreaking initiative created in partnership with Millions of Conversations, Fisk University, the Frist Art Museum and Vanderbilt University and led by renowned Cuban artist Magdalena Campos-Pons, the Engine for Art Democracy and Justice (EADJ) explores how art challenges cycles of hate, helps shape meaningful conversations, and bring people together in today’s divided world.

