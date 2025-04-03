THIS is our American Medical System in 2025 Part 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — America’s healthcare system cares for millions, yet it suffers from an ailment of its own—a fractured trust between patients and providers. Samar Ali is joined by Dr. Cornelia Graves and Dr. Stacy Davis, co-founders of the Collaborative Perinatal Cardiac Center at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, to examine how this system became fragmented and explore the key factors contributing to the erosion of trust.

