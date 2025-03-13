Watch Now
Transcending Divides Through Medicine with Rachel Thornton, MD, PhD

Featuring the insights of Dr. Rachel Thornton, board-certified pediatrician and public health researcher, her discussion with Samar Ali dives into the systemic issues within healthcare that can often result in a trust deficit between patients and providers. By examining the significance of public health initiatives, Samar and Dr. Thornton discover solutions that foster healing, rebuild trust, and empower patients and providers to create a healthier, shared future. Visit millionsofconversations.com for more information.
