Voices of Progress: Celebrating 60 Years of Nashville's Metro Human Relations Commission w/ Davie Tucker, Jr.

This year, Nashville's Metro Human Relations Commission (MHRC) celebrates six decades of service to those who call the city home. Established during our country's Civil Rights Movement in 1965, and as Tennessee's first human rights agency, MHRC's mission is to: "protect and promote the personal dignity, safety, health, security, peace, and general welfare of all people". Samar is joined by the Commission's Executive Director, Davie Tucker, Jr., to discuss how MHRC's initiatives, like Humans Over Hate, continue this mission. Join us on Juneteenth at the National Museum of African American Music at 12 pm for the screening of 'Through Their Words: How Voices Became Policy and Policy Became Progress.' Visit https://events.humanitix.com/juneteenth to grab your tickets! It's FREE! Visit https://www.millionsofconversations.com/ to take the pledge to listen today. This program is paid for by Millions of Conversations.
