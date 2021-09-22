MorningLine: Hispanic Heritage Month: What Latinx Bring to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! We are joined by two long time Nashvillians, Fabian Bedne and Yuri Cunza, to talk about how the Latinx population have grown through the years and how it has shaped our economy, our culture, and even the way we eat. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:51:54-04
