NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we take a look at the 2022 State of Black America Report. Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle TN, joins us to take an in-depth look at the report. Be sure to watch!
2022 State of Black America Report: MorningLine
Clifton Harris-Pres. & CEO, Urban League of Mid TN
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:09:24-04
