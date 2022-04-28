Watch
2022 State of Black America Report: MorningLine

Clifton Harris-Pres. & CEO, Urban League of Mid TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we take a look at the 2022 State of Black America Report. Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle TN, joins us to take an in-depth look at the report. Be sure to watch!

