NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been 60 years since the Civil Rights Act. While it has made an impact, there is still a need for change and improvement.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee's President and CEO, Clifton Harris, to discuss the National Urban League's 2024 State of Black America Report.

Click here for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Click here for more information about the 2024 State of Black America Report by the National Urban League