NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest edition of the Farmers' Almanac has hit store shelves. What is new about the 2025 edition?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the first woman editor of the Farmers' Almanac in 208 years, Sandi Duncan, to talk about the latest edition of the almanac.

