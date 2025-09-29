2025 Komen Nashville More Than Pink Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Susan G. Komen holds fundraising events from coast to coast to bring communities together, support those who have been impacted by the disease and raise money for our patient services, public policy efforts and cutting-edge research.

Nashville's event is Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Nashville Yards. To tell us more about the event is the More than Pink Walk Chair, Haden McWhorter.

For more information visit komen.org/nashvillewalk.