NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, announced it will host the Nashville More Than Pink Walk bringing together survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, families and supporters for a day of purpose and action.

The event, taking place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Nashville Yards, will raise critical funds to accelerate lifesaving research, expand patient support services, support critical public policy efforts and help ensure every person facing breast cancer has access to the high-quality care they need.

In this segment from MorningLine, host Nick Beres discusses the importance of early detection of breast cancer and the 2026 Komen Nashville More Than Pink Walk with Jillian Wright, CEO of Onsite Women’s Health and April Douglas, Executive Director, TN, MS & AL, Susan G. Komen.

Visit www.komen.org/nashvillewalk for more information.