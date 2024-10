NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Raphah Institute is hosting their 2nd Annual Hike for Healing Event on October 5, 2024 at Mill Ridge Park from 8am-10am.

Here to tell us about the event and as well as the work of the Raphah Institute is Ashlee Sellars, Trauma Support Specialist and Director of Network and Power Building for the Raphah Institute.

