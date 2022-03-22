NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tin pan South is the world's largest songwriter festival, and it happens right here in Music City. They are back live, just in time to celebrate their 30th Anniversary! On today's MorningLine, Nick is joined by very special guests to learn more about their experiences as songwriters, and also to to learn more about this year's lineup. Be sure to watch!
30th Annual Tin Pan South: MorningLine
Tin Pan South: March 29th-April 2nd
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:45:20-04
