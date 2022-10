NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sue Fort White, Executive Director of Our Kids, to discuss their 35th Anniversary and what services they provide.

To report child abuse of any kind, please call 1-877-237-0004. The following websites have lots of resources related to prevention and also how to respond if a child discloses something has happened: Our Kids Center and What if I Told You.