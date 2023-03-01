NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sonya Thomas, Executive Director of Nashville P.R.O.P.E.L. to discuss the 3rd Grade Retention Legislation and what questions parents should be asking to advocate for their children. Click here for more information on Nashville P.R.O.P.E.L. and how you can get involved.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:38:46-05
